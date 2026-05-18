Will County Pets of the Week: May 18, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Visit nawsus.org.

To meet Evan, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

To meet Shamrock, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Sir George is a 5-year-old, 28-pound, easy-going beagle who gets along with other dogs and cats. Sir George is heartworm-positive, but NAWS is fully covering his treatment. Being heartworm-positive will not affect his longevity or quality of life, and he’s expected to make a full recovery. Sir George would thrive in a calm home where he can relax, feel safe, and soak up attention. He will make a loyal, affectionate companion. To meet Sir George, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Sir George is a 5-year-old, 28-pound, easy-going beagle who gets along with other dogs and cats. Sir George is heartworm-positive, but NAWS is fully covering his treatment. Being heartworm-positive will not affect his longevity or quality of life, and he’s expected to make a full recovery. Sir George would thrive in a calm home where he can relax, feel safe, and soak up attention. He will make a loyal, affectionate companion. To meet Sir George, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Oskar is a 3-year-old playful, gentle, loving tabby, who was found alone as a stray. Every object is a toy for him and he craves attention. Oskar loves being near people and will gently lean close for ear scratches and chin rubs. To meet Oskar, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Oskar is a 3-year-old playful, gentle, loving tabby, who was found alone as a stray. Every object is a toy for him and he craves attention. Oskar loves being near people and will gently lean close for ear scratches and chin rubs. To meet Oskar, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bonnie is a 2-year-old, 45-pound sweet mixed breed/collie. She loves to jump on people for hugs and attention. She is incredibly smart and agile and needs a home to keep her active and enriched! She is dog-friendly and kid-friendly. Once she bonds to people, she does guard and protect them, so Bonnie needs an adopter with previous experience with guarding issues and a home where any children are over 12 years old. She enjoys other dogs at the shelter but – due to her small-animal prey drive – Bonnie needs a home without cats or small pets. To meet Bonnie, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bonnie is a 2-year-old, 45-pound sweet mixed breed/collie. She loves to jump on people for hugs and attention. She is incredibly smart and agile and needs a home to keep her active and enriched! She is dog-friendly and kid-friendly. Once she bonds to people, she does guard and protect them, so Bonnie needs an adopter with previous experience with guarding issues and a home where any children are over 12 years old. She enjoys other dogs at the shelter but – due to her small-animal prey drive – Bonnie needs a home without cats or small pets. To meet Bonnie, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Sweet 1-year-old Fanta came pregnant to the shelter from a local animal control and had her kittens the same day she went into her foster home. Her kittens are weaned and living in their forever homes, so Fanta is ready for her home, too. Fanta is petite and working on gaining weight. She’s shy at first, but enjoys attention and pets. She is working on her cat introductions. To meet Fanta, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sweet 1-year-old Fanta came pregnant to the shelter from a local animal control and had her kittens the same day she went into her foster home. Her kittens are weaned and living in their forever homes, so Fanta is ready for her home, too. Fanta is petite and working on gaining weight. She’s shy at first, but enjoys attention and pets. She is working on her cat introductions. To meet Fanta, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Control)

Chatty Carnelian loves cozy naps in boxes or cuddling with her sisters, and she’s obsessed with wand toys. Carnelian loves to wrestle with her sister Garnet and would do best with a feline friend. She does well with cats, dogs, and kids, and she’s affectionate, making her a wonderful fit for many types of homes. To meet Carnelian, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Chatty Carnelian loves cozy naps in boxes or cuddling with her sisters, and she’s obsessed with wand toys. Carnelian loves to wrestle with her sister Garnet and would do best with a feline friend. She does well with cats, dogs, and kids, and she’s affectionate, making her a wonderful fit for many types of homes. To meet Carnelian, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Kilorn is sweet, cuddly, and has a nonstop purr motor. He does well with cats, dogs and kids, and he loves toys, morning snuggles, naps and his brother. To meet Kilorn, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.