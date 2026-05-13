Two people hospitalized after fiery I-80 crash in Joliet

Firefighters at the scene of a crash at the Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Photo provided by George Albert Sr.)

A crash on Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet led to serious injuries to two people and caused a vehicle to become fully engulfed in flames.

About 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the at Des Plaines River Bridge.

The troopers received a “report of an injury crash with one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames in the right lane,” according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Two occupants have been taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

All eastbound lanes were shut down at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.