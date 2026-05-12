Lockdown lifted at Joliet Central after social media threat deemed ‘not viable’

A Joliet police car sits outside Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., as the school was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet Central High School, Pathways and the Transition Center were briefly under a lockdown on Tuesday after a threat made on social media, school officials said.

The lockdown lasted less than a hour.

The lockdown was initiated by the Joliet Police Department based on a threat they received via social media, according to a statement from Joliet Township High School District 204.

The threat was determined “to not be viable,” the district said in its statement. Out of an abundance of caution, an extra police presence will remain at the campus for the rest of the day, the district said at 12:42 p.m.

“We appreciate the patience of our students, parents, and staff. Safety is our top priority,” District 204 said on its Facebook page.