Secretary of State brings Mobile DMV driver services to Kankakee on June 22

State Representative Jackie Haas brings the Mobile Driver Services unit to Kankakee (Graphic Provided By State Representative Jackie Haas Office)

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will bring driver services to the Limestone Township Library District on Monday, June 22, making it easier for residents to renew licenses and register to vote without a trip to Springfield.

The Mobile DMV unit will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2701 Tower Road. State Representative Jackie Haas partnered with the Secretary of State’s Office to bring the event to the 79th District.

Residents can renew or correct driver’s licenses, convert standard licenses to REAL ID licenses, obtain state IDs (including free IDs for seniors 65 and older), and purchase license plate stickers.

The unit will also accept organ donor registrations and voter registrations.

“This event will make necessary services faster and more convenient for local residents,” State Representative Jackie Haas said in a news release.

Registration is required and can be completed at https://rephaas.com/mobile-dmv/

A list of acceptable documents for first-time IDs and REAL IDs is also available at REAL ID checklist .