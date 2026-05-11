A decade of celebration: special needs prom gives guests the spotlight

The Village Christian Church hosted its 10th annual “Dance The Night Away” prom on Friday, May 1, 2026, bringing together guests with special needs for an evening of dancing, limo rides, and red-carpet celebration.

The event featured hair and makeup stations, shoe shining, a glamorous red carpet walk, and limo rides designed to make each guest feel like a VIP.

Attendees danced and sang along to favorite songs, participated in karaoke, took photos at a photo booth, and enjoyed pizza throughout the night.

For many families, the impact goes beyond one evening. “Our daughter had a great time! It’s such a fun and special night out for her,” one parent said.

Moments like these reflect the heart behind Dance The Night Away — to provide a space where every individual is seen, celebrated, and valued.

Over the past decade, the prom has grown into a cherished community tradition. Volunteers and families continue to support the event, which has become a cornerstone of inclusion in the Minooka community.

The church remains committed to creating meaningful experiences where everyone belongs and has the opportunity to shine.

For more information about future events or to get involved, visit The Village Christian Church at thevillagechristianchurch.com.