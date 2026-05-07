Minooka handles Bolingbrook on special night for junior Brea Murphy

Wednesday afternoon’s softball game between Minooka and Bolingbrook was a snap for the Indians. A 17-3 result that came in four innings, it was certainly impressive.

Perhaps more impressive, though, was how the Minooka community was able to come together for an important cause before the game.

Junior left fielder Brea Murphy organized a Lego drive for childhood cancer awareness after her own battle with the disease. All donated Legos will be going to Advocate’ Children’s Hospital as a gift from Minooka softball and Brea’s Support Squad.

In August of 2024, Murphy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. She’s currently in the maintenance phase of recovery, but has been cancer free since December of 2024

However, she still remembers those long hospital stays and how she’d keep herself entertained. That’s what led her to organizing Wednesday’s Lego drive.

“When I was diagnosed the hospital stays always went by faster (with Lego sets),” Murphy said. “They’d give me free Legos from other people donating so I wanted to give back after getting back to my normal life. I thought it’d help them with the boredom.”

Murphy even managed to get in the game on Wednesday. Though she went 0 for 1, she’s just happy to be back on the field and hopefully doing more soon.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “All I wanted to do was play when I was in the hospital and it just feels good to be back with the team, with Minooka and soon with travel ball.”

All Minooka fans in attendance were also treated to a heck of an effort by their squad.

After Addison Stehlik managed to score on a passed ball early in the first to make it 1-0, Ava Nahs scored in the second on an error by the Raiders to stretch it to 2-0.

The third inning is when the Indians really popped off. With the bases loaded, Jaelle Hamilton managed to get the ball just over the fence for a homer to score Ava Knutsen, Ava Carlson and Addisonn Crumly. The no-out grand slam extended the lead to 6-0.

The same inning saw Stehlik single to score Nahs and make it 7-0. Two at-bats later, Crumly’s RBI double sent Payton Psinas and Stehlik home, putting two more on the board. Carlson followed that up with a double to score Olivia Boyd and Crumly to send the advantaged to 11.

Knutson followed with yet another double to score Carlson, make it 12-0 and force Bolingbrook into a pitching change.

The scoring didn’t stop even with the change. Lily Mayer singled to score McKenna Murphy two at bats later and Hamilton and Mayer scored on an error shortly after that to make it 15-0 which was the score at the end of the inning.

Credit Bolingbrook for never giving up. Amaiya Gray scored on an error in the top of the fourth before Jayla Jenkins’ RBI single scored Caeli Stelmachowski and shaved the deficit to 15-2.

Minooka closed the door in the bottom of the fourth when Ali Carter scored Lexi Bukala on a single and Carter scored on a RBI ground out by Cadence Murphy to enforce the four-inning 15-run rule.

Again, it was an outstanding effort on the field by Minooka (17-8-1), but the focus was primarily on what the community was able to come together and accomplish.

“We have a special person on our team who has been through a lot,” coach Kelly Whitehead said. “I think that brings perspective to what really matters. The opportunity to support something bigger than this game was huge. Seeing everyone come together is just really great.”

Hamilton’s grand slam, Carlson’s 2 for 3 effort with two RBIs and Crumly’s identical mark led the offense, Emma Best gave up one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in three innings of work in the circle.

Bolingbrook (1-17) will play Plainfield Central on Thursday on the road.

“A lot of our girls played different positions than normal today,” coach Shelby Sramek said. “They’re putting the bat on the ball which is all we can ask right now. We just have to execute.”