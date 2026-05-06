Romeoville pulls away from Joliet Central for second consecutive win

At the rate things have been going lately, Romeoville baseball should petition to play teams from Joliet every game.

After pulling off an upset of Joliet West on Thursday, the Spartans separated themselves from Joliet Central on Tuesday to earn a 13-3 win in six innings.

Romeoville (9-15) has had a ton of things go against them it season, as the record would suggest. But Joliet West has been one of the best teams in the area this year, and the Spartans managed to pick up a one-run victory to close out that series last week.

Joliet Central (8-17) has often played better than its record would suggest, and the two teams were evenly matched the first three innings with the Steelmen leading 2-1 entering the fourth. Romeoville scored 12 runs over the next three innings.

“I think our hitters just started hanging back a little bit better and making better contact,” Romeoville coach Michael Skroch said. “We made a lot of stuff happen running hard first and running hard 90s. Once we got guys on base we were able to move them around a bit.”

Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled to be played Monday, but was postponed due to the weather. Skroch said that made the back-to-back wins feel more spread apart. However, he added that picking up consecutive wins should be good for the confidence of a team he says is talented, but has been lacking consistency.

“I honestly hadn’t even thought about (this being the second win in a row),” Skroch said. “We have our ups and downs, but when they play the way we’re capable of, we’re a pretty solid team. We just need to be a bit more consistent.”

After a single by Richard Conley to start things off, Jack Mulheron smacked a double to score Conley and put Romeoville up 1-0 in the top of the first. Credit Steelmen pitcher Ryan Cooling for picking up three straight outs to close the inning right after.

Joliet Central managed to tie the game in the bottom of the second after Liam Ganzer scored on a fielder’s choice. The next inning saw the Steelmen take the lead on Xavier Lenoir’s two-out RBI single to score Gilberto Garcia.

Romeoville knotted it back up 2-2 in the top of the fourth with a Adam Skibinski single to send Aiden Hernandez home

The Spartans weren’t done, though. Conley’s sacrifice fly sent Sebastian Dipietro home to put Romeoville ahead, and then an error the next at-bat scored Alfredo Casas and Ashton Martinez to make it 5-2 by the end of the fourth.

The Spartans kept rolling in the top of the fifth. Tyler Rizzatto doubled with one out to send Hernandez home and stretch the advantage to 6-2. Rizzatto later scored on an error, and Casas crossed home on a two-out single by Martinez.

Martinez scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2 before the inning was over.

The Steelmen continued to fight. Lenoir singled in the bottom of the fifth to score Robert Pena and cut it to 9-3.

Unfortunately for Central, Romeoville just kept scoring. Skibinski was walked with the bases loaded to make it 10-3 in the top of the sixth. Nathan Mazylewski and Rizzatto scored on an error right after, and Martinez’s sac fly scored Skibinski to give the game its final score.

Ashton Martinez went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Casas was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Jack Mulheron went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

“Coming in the beginning of the game, our energy was down a lot,” Martinez said. “After the first two innings ... we started telling everyone to get up and get loud, and from there it was good. We have a good team, so the biggest thing is just our energy.”

Lenoir went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, but the Steelmen defense was a problem. They committed six errors on the day.

“We have to pick up the ball,” Central coach Miguel Silva said. “We have to be better defensively and give our pitchers a chance. I think offensively we had a really good plan and approach, which gave ourselves a shot.

“We just got in our own way. We have to make routine look routine.”