University of St. Francis celebrates 69th annual Caritas scholarship fundraiser

Dr. Ryan C. Hendrickson, University of St. Francis President, gives his remarks at the 69th annual Caritas Scholarship Celebration on April 25, 2026. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis has announced it successfully raised nearly $250,000 at the 69th annual Caritas Scholarship Celebration on April 25.

The event, themed “The Future is Bright,” brought together members of the USF community in support of USF students.

Organized by USF and the Caritas Committee, the event has been a longstanding tradition at the university and in the Joliet community.

Through a combination of games, auctions, and generous gifts, attendees demonstrated their commitment to supporting the bright futures of USF students.