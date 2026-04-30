Perfect day for Morris freshman Aubrey McConnell leads to big win over Rochelle

Aubrey McConnell has a pretty enviable position in the batting order for the Morris softball team. The freshman hits in between one returning all-stater in Halie Olson and in front of another in Cami Pfeifer.

McConnell is starting to make a name for herself as well, and she continued her strong opening season Thursday by going 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 17-2 Interstate 8 Conference win over Rochelle.

Not only has McConnell found a home in the batting order specifically, but as a team member in general.

“The girls on the team have made me feel comfortable from Day 1,” McConnell said. “When the season started, I was kind of nervous being a freshman up on the varsity, but the team let me know they have my back and if I don’t get the job done, someone else will. That takes all the pressure off and I can just go play.

“I was seeing the ball really well today. The coaches haven’t tried to change anything about my game at all. They just tell me to go out there and be myself. That pretty much goes for everyone. And when we get hitting like we did today, it’s contagious and everyone hits well.”

Rochelle (3-15, 0-7) opened the scoring in the top of the first when Emma Hiller homered to center, scoring teammate Kamryn Metzger, who had singled ahead of her, for a 2-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Hubs, that lead was short-lived.

Morris (18-4, 5-2) tied it up after just three hitters as Olson led off the bottom of the first with a walk, then stole second. McConnell singled through the middle to drive in Olson, and Pfeifer tripled to right to bring McConnell around with the tying run.

And, Morris wasn’t close to being done.

Addy Hackett followed with a double to center, scoring Pfeifer, before Alyssa Jepson hit an infield single, with courtesy runner Ava Petersen going to third. Jepson stole second before Mylie Hughes singled to left, scoring Petersen. Two outs later, Tessa Shannon walked, and Olson slugged a three-run homer to right. McConnell followed with a single, then Pfeifer was hit by a pitch and Hackett walked. Jepson grounded to short, and Pfeifer was forced out at third to end the inning with Morris leading 8-2.

Morris scored a run in the bottom of the second on an error on a ball hit by Shannon. In the third, McConnell led off with a single and Pfeifer walked. An out later, Jepson singled to left to score McConnell and an error on the throw in from the outfield allowed Pfeifer to score. Hughes then homered to right-center to put Morris ahead 13-2.

After Tessa Cryder retired Rochelle in order in the top of the fourth, Morris put the finishing touches on the win. Pinch hitter Payton Zomboracz led off the inning with a walk before Olson singled to left. McConnell then homered to left to put her team ahead 16-2. Petersen singled through the middle and went to second on a wild pitch. Pinch hitter McKenna Gliwa singled through the middle to bring home Petersen to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.

“We hit up and down the lineup, but the top of the order is so dangerous,” Morris coach Jen Bamonte said. “Halie Olson is hitting over .500 in the leadoff spot and hits with power as well. Aubrey McConnell has over 100 plate appearances this year and she has only struck out twice. She is so smart and doesn’t play like a freshman at all.

“Tessa Cryder threw the ball well tonight. The first inning was a little rough, but she settled in real well after that. She has been reliable for us all year when we have put her in there and she has earned the time she gets.”