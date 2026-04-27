Rep. Haas honors two local women at Women to Watch Conference in Springfield

State Representative Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee) brought two local leaders to the annual Women to Watch Conference in Springfield: Angelina Gear, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, and Dr. Melvina Calvin-Edwards, an assistant professor at Kankakee Community College.
The event, hosted by Illinois House Republicans, recognizes women leaders across the state.
Gear leads a tourism organization aimed at bringing more visitors to the region. Calvin-Edwards was the first African-American sergeant with the Kankakee Police Department and now coordinates the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice programs at Kankakee Community College.
The one-day conference included activities at the State Capitol Complex, a networking lunch, and a panel discussion featuring Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and Iowa Lieutenant Governor Chris Gearhart Cournoyer.
“It was an honor to welcome Angelina Gear and Dr. Melvina Calvin-Edwards to the Women to Watch Event,” Rep. Haas said. “Both are incredible leaders who work to make our community a better place. I was proud to bring these two women as representatives of the 79th District.”
For more information about Representative Haas, visit RepHaas.com.