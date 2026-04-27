Providence math team earns top-10 finish at state competition

Providence Catholic High School’s math team delivered a strong performance at the state finals, earning a ninth-place finish among Illinois’ top teams. (Photo provided by Providence Catholic High School)

Providence Catholic High School’s math team delivered a strong performance at the state finals, earning a ninth-place finish among Illinois’ top teams.

The team also captured its eighth consecutive regional championship in March, once again qualifying a full roster for the state competition.

The team includes Vanessa Edler (Manhattan), Liam Macfarlane (Frankfort), Anna Moss (Homer Glen), Grace Prskalo (Frankfort), Eric Ward (New Lenox), Cooper Wojcik (Orland Park), Maya Dong (Frankfort), Elizabeth Fleming (Minooka), Catie Szafranski (Orland Park), Molly Potempa (Wilmington), Darius Shanle (Homer Glen), Josh Smith (Monee), Caden Leddy (New Lenox), Alexander Potempa (Wilmington), Trent Reynolds (Shorewood), Noah Shinners (Lockport), Jameson Simanis (New Lenox), Adam Stepanek (Lockport), Michael Jensen (Mokena), Celia Minonne (Tinley Park), Charles Murach (Mokena), Daniel Shusharin (Orland Park), Luke Rost (Orland Park), Joey Vitas (Shorewood), Logan Walker (Mokena), Quinn Melendez (Joliet), Colson Ruettiger (Elwood), Cameron Olsen (Elwood), Rui Ling (Orland Park), Grady Smith (Joliet), Lucas Todd (Wilmington) and Adam Curley (Lockport).

Earning top 25 individual honors were Jensen (6th, Precalculus), Shusharin (8th, Precalculus), Potempa (11th, Geometry) and Rost (15th, Precalculus).

Providence’s Precalculus Team of Jensen, Minonne, Murach, Shusharin, Rost and Walker earned third place, while its Calculator, Jr./Sr. Two-Person, Jr./Sr. Eight-Person and Geometry teams placed in the top 10 of their respective events.