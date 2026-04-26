New pediatric therapy in Joliet opens in May

In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy in Joliet offers pediatric occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, reflex integration, and astronaut training and serves children and youth from birth to age 21. (Photo provided by In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy)

In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy in Joliet will officially open in May.

Kye Petric, co-owner of In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy with Brittney Higgins, a licensed occupational therapist with five years of experience in outpatient pediatric practice, said Higgins will start seeing patients on May 4.

In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy offers pediatric occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, reflex integration, and astronaut training and serves children and youth from birth to age 21, according to the In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy website.

Higgins is certified in Reflex Integration Through Play and astronaut training, according to the website.

In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy in Joliet offers pediatric occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, reflex integration, and astronaut training and serves children and youth from birth to age 21. (Photo provided by In2gr8 Pediatric Therapy)

Individualized reflex integration therapy can help children whose reflexes don’t integrate on their own as they mature, according to the website.

Astronaut training is an “advanced, evidence-informed intervention designed to improve vestibular, visual, and auditory processing integration” to support children struggling with “regulation, attention, coordination and sensory processing,” according to the website.

Petric said he’s heard some people wait eight months for an opening.

For now, In2gr8 has no wait list.

“We have immediate openings,” Petric said.

In2Gr8 Pediatric Therapy is located at 3209 Fiday Road in Joliet.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 815-733-8643 or visit in2gr8therapy.com.