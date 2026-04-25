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Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill closes garden center

An employee of Siegel's Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill walks through a row of flowers while working at the farm in this Shaw Local file photo. Siegel's Cottonwood Farm recently closed its garden center. (Eric Ginnard)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill recently closed its garden center after 35 years.

The farm announced the closure on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm is a fourth-generation farm that offers a country store, an annual pumpkin festival, barn weddings, corporate events and special events throughout the year.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm is located at 17250 S Weber Road in Crest Hill.

For more information, call 815-741-2693 or visit cottonwoodfarms.net.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.