Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill closes garden center

An employee of Siegel's Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill walks through a row of flowers while working at the farm in this Shaw Local file photo. Siegel's Cottonwood Farm recently closed its garden center. (Eric Ginnard)

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill recently closed its garden center after 35 years.

The farm announced the closure on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm is a fourth-generation farm that offers a country store, an annual pumpkin festival, barn weddings, corporate events and special events throughout the year.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm is located at 17250 S Weber Road in Crest Hill.

For more information, call 815-741-2693 or visit cottonwoodfarms.net.