Joliet Chamber to hold ribbon cutting for Boot Barn

The Boot Barn at 2661 Plainfield Road in Joliet is seen on Monday, April 20, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Boot Barn has arrived in Joliet and the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday.

The event begins at noon at Boot Barn, located at 2661 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Boot Barn began with one store in 1978 and now has hundreds of stores across the United States, offering a broad selection of “cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion and outdoor gear,” according to its website.

Boot Barn partners with veterans' outreach programs, sponsors more than 600 rodeos and local community events each year and supports aspiring country music artists through its Back On Air Movement.

For more information, visit bootbarn.com.