Reese Cusack, Abby Brueggmann lead Lincoln-Way West softball to tight win over Lockport

Through the first half of the season, the Lincoln-Way West softball team has basically beaten opponents into submission. The Warriors entered Monday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference game against Lockport scoring nearly double digits per game.

On Monday, though, it was more about pitching and defense for Lincoln-Way West in a 3-2 win as Abby Brueggmann fired a complete game, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

This being Lincoln-Way West, though, the long ball still played a part in the offense.

In the top of the third inning, Reese Cusack broke a scoreless tie when she launched a two-run homer to left, scoring Hannah Borchert, who had singled ahead of her. It was just the start of a big day for Cusack, who went 3 for 4.

“We are always an aggressive team at the plate,” Cusack said. “We try to get a pitch to hit early in the count. You don’t want to be behind in the count and hit defensive, so we try to be aggressive and get something early.

“I have been trying to come out of a slump. I have seen the ball pretty well recently and a game like today should help me come out of the slump. And, when we get about three or four runs, we feel really good having Abby in the circle. She doesn’t give up a lot.”

Brueggmann kept Lockport off the board until the bottom of the fifth, stranding runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. Pinch-hitter Coley Seivers led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run to cut the lead to 2-1.

Lincoln-Way West’s Abby Brueggmann delivers a pitch against Lockport on Monday. (Gary Middendorf)

Lincoln-Way West answered with a run of its own in the top of the sixth. With one out, Brueggmann (2 for 4) singled to right. Lockport tried to pick off courtesy runner Holly Smith at first, but the throw got away and Smith went to second. An out later, Jess Noga singled through the middle to score Smith for a 3-1 lead.

That run proved significant, as Lockport scored in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Alexis Vander Tuuk, scoring Kate Richardson from second. Brueggmann got the next hitter to pop out and end the game.

“My changeup was working well today,” Brueggmann said. “I was able to throw it for strikes early in the count to get ahead. It kept them off balance and they popped it up a lot.

“It’s great to go to the mound early in the game with a lead. It lets me relax, throw strikes and let my defense work behind me. Our defense is so good, I know they are going to make the plays.”

The Warriors played nearly flawless defense, committing just one error and turning a double play. Lockport also made just one error and losing pitcher Bridget Faut held the potent West offense to three runs. Earlier in the season, West beat Lockport 11-1 to win the WJOL Tournament title game.

Lockport’s Alexis Vander Tuuk singles against Lincoln-Way West on Monday. (Gary Middendorf)

“This was a good high school softball game between two good teams,” West coach Heather Novak said. “Both pitchers threw well, both defenses made great plays. Winning a tight game like this will be a big confidence boost for us. We showed that we can win by manufacturing a run if we need to against some quality pitching.

“Abby Brueggmann had a really good performance in the circle for us and the defense was very good all game. That late run was huge for us. It was a full team effort today, for sure.”

Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec was happy to see her team’s improvement from the last game the two teams played.

“In a tight game like this, one or two hits or defensive plays make a difference,” she said. “West made a couple more plays than we did and got the timely hit when they needed it. We had some chances early in the game, but just didn’t get the hit.

“But, I was proud of how our girls played. Our prom was Saturday, and they collectively came out ready to play today. I can’t fault anything we did today.”