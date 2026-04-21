Grab a backpack and be a part of Will County’s backyard biologists

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer two salamander programs on May 2, 2026: Salamander Safari at Plum Creek Nature Center and Salamander Saturday at Hidden Oaks Nature Preserve. (Suzy Lyttle | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of April 27. Registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

First Time Fishing - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Hidden Lake Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Learn basic fishing skills, including tackle setup, baiting and casting, with hands-on shoreline practice. This event is $5 per person and intended for ages 8 and older. Register by April 29.

Four Rivers Story Trail: Lily the Pond Mermaid - 8 a.m. to sunset, Fridays through Sundays from May 1-31, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: Read Lily the Pond Mermaid along an accessible .4-mile trail. This free event is intended for all ages.

Where Feathers Meet the Flash Photo Contest - 8 a.m. to sunset, Fridays through Sundays from May 1-31, at McKenley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon: Submit photos of native birds for a chance to win prizes. This free event is intended for all ages and includes prize categories for youth and adults.

Backpack Biologists - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, May 1-31, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Borrow a pack and explore the preserve using tools and guided activity cards. This free event is intended for all ages.

Nature’s Palette Color Discovery - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, May 1-31, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Match colors in nature and create your own artwork after exploring outdoors. This free event is intended for all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Aug. 9, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: View nesting herons, egrets and cormorants during controlled access hours. This free event is intended for all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper - 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Learn about bees, hive care and pollination from a local beekeeper. This free event is intended for all ages.

Salamander Safari - Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Take a short hike to learn about local salamanders and their habitats. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by April 29.

Salamander Saturday - 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook: Family-friendly activities include meeting a live salamander while learning about the unique amphibians. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by May 1.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights - 11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Take part in a seated yoga session followed by a brief guided nature exploration. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by May 2.