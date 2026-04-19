Joliet West girls track wins own invite; Joliet Central badminton takes title: Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls track and field

Joliet West wins own invite: At the Joliet West Salute to Military Invitational on Saturday, the host Tigers prevailed in a field of nine teams, with Plainfield South finishing third, Plainfield East fourth and Joliet Catholic fifth.

Event champions on the day included: for Joliet West – Erin Santerelli (2:35.46 in the 800), Paola Gonzalez (5:47.49 in the 1,600), the 4x200 relay team of Gonzalez, Briahna Klobnak, Leah Blunk and Santerelli (10:53.10), Ivee Loggins (1.47 meters in the high jump) and Ava Offermann (3.05 in the pole vault); for Joliet Catholic – Symone Holman (12.46 in the 100; 25.54 in the 200), Mary Kate Moran (11:51.72 in the 3,200); and for Plainfield East – Brisline Lankah (10.50 in the triple jump) and the 4x100 relay team of Camryn Cargo, Lankah, Briyah Beatty and Paris Conley (49.32).

Plainfield Central 8th in Geneva: At the VanDeveer Invitational, Plainfield Central finished eighth of nine teams, two third-places from Shania Davison in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles its top finishes.

Boys track and field

Joliet Central 12th at Bartlett/Elgin: In the Bartlett/Elgin Invitational, the Steelmen’s top finish was a runner-up running of the 4x800 by Kevin Quintero, Isaiah Scott, Carlos Martinez and Nathaniel Gabriel.

Lincoln-Way East 3rd at Buffalo Grove: At the Buffalo Grove Invitational, the Griffins received event victories from Justin Titus (22.89 in the 200), Brendan Hanrahan (9:56.56 in the 3,200) and Colton Eggert (40.60 meters in the discus).

Lincoln-Way West 2nd in Downers Grove: At the Bud Mohns-Bob Cohoon Invitational, Lincoln-Way West placed second, Bolingbrook sixth and Plainfield Central 13th of 15 teams.

Anthony Lusciatti (22.49 in the 200; 49.19 in the 400) and Hunter Spee (1:56.00 in the 800) won events for L-W West.

Devin Cathey (6.32 meters in the long jump) placed first for Bolingbrook.

Minooka 4th at own SmithStrong Invite: At the Minooka SmithStrong Invitational, the host Indians placed fourth, Plainfield South tied for eighth, Lincoln-Way Central was 13th and Lockport placed 14th in the 16-team field.

Cooper Bowman (4.49 meters) tied for first in the pole vault for Minooka.

Runner-up finishes from area athletes included L-W Central’s Mekhai Wright in the 800, Plainfield South’s Dylan Buturusis in the 3,200 and Lockport’s Hamdi Ayyash in the discus.

Plainfields finish 5-6 in Aurora: At the Metea Valley Invitational, Plainfield North placed fifth and Plainfield East sixth in an eight-team field.

Plainfield North’s 4x800 relay team of Aidan Connors, Zach Bucsanyi, Gavin Hall and James Maso (8:26.87) picked up the area’s lone event victory.

Boys volleyball

Plainfield North 4th, L-W West 7th at Tiger Classic: At Wheaton Warrenville South‘s Tiger Classic, Plainfield North placed fourth in the Gold Bracket after a 25-17, 25-17 loss to Loyola in the third-place match. Plainfield North won its first opening match over the tournament hosts.

Lincoln-Way West placed seventh in the Gold Bracket, besting Glenbrook North in its final match 27-25, 15-25, 25-20.

Plainfield South placed eighth in the Silver Bracket, while Minooka was the champion of the Bronze bracket thanks to a 25-16, 25-21 victory over Belleville East.

Area standouts making the all-tournament team included L-W West OH Colin Baikie, Plainfield North OH Nolan Riley and Minooka OH Emerson Wilhelm.

Baseball

Coal City 14, Bloom 2 (5 inn.); Coal City 9, Bloom 2: At Coal City, the host Coalers (11-4) swept a twin bill.

Ben Watson (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) pitched the win in the opener supported by Donnie Ladas (two hits, three RBIs), Gavin Berger (two hits, two RBIs) and Watson himself (one hit, two RBIs).

The afternooncap saw Frankie Ponio go 2 for 2 with three RBIs in support of three pitchers.

Sandburg 9, Joliet West 3: At Sandburg, the visiting Tigers (11-5-1) fell despite a single, a double and an RBI off the bat of Marco Rodriguez Jr. in support of losing pitcher Colin Horvath (3 IP, 5 ER, 2 K).

Dwight 9, Ridgeview 4: At Dwight, the host Trojans (10-6) prevailed paced by Ayden Collom (single, two RBIs), Jacob Wilkey (single, two RBIs) and Evan Cox (double, three runs scored; winning pitcher, 3 IP, 0 R, 5 K).

St. Charles East 14, Romeoville 4 (5 inn.); St. Charles East 14, Romeoville 4 (6 inn.): At Romeoville, the hosts (6-10) dropped a doubleheader with identical scores.

Jeremy Thompson homered for Romeoville’s lone hit in the opener in support of Aiden Hernandez (3.1 IP, 5 ER, 6 K).

Sebastian Dipietro drove in two Romeoville runs in the second game.

Seneca 7, Somonauk 6: At Seneca, the host Irish (5-9) won in walk-off fashion on a two-run, two-out error put into play by Thomas Watkins.

Cam Shriey drove in two runs for Seneca, with reliever Wyatt Holman (2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) earning the win.

Providence 10, United Township 0 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, the host Celtics (7-6) rolled behind winning pitcher Charlie Caroselli’s four-hit shutout (6 IP, 0 R, 4 K).

Sammy Atkinson had three hits including a homer and drove home three runs. Mason Almazan and Sam Webb added two hits and two RBIs apiece for the victors.

Joliet Central 6, Argo 0: At Summit, the vsiting Steelmen (6-10) prevailed thanks to a shutout performance from pitchers Adam Sanchez (win, 6 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and reliever Tyler Long (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K).

Ryan Strabbing singled, doubled and drove home a pair of runs for Joliet Central, with Xavier Lenoir adding one hit and one RBI.

Marmion 14, Plainfield East 13: At Aurora, the visiting Bengals (8-6) lost despite scoring multiple runs in five separate innings.

Keegan Whittle (1.2 IP, 6 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss. Jeffrey Wheeler doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs, Kyle Ward had two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored, and Vincent Scorsone doubled, homered and drove in two in the defeat.

Softball

Antioch 14, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.); McHenry 23, Romeoville 8 (4 inn.): At the Antioch Invitational, the Raiders (0-11) suffered a pair of losses.

Emma King had Bolingbrook’s lone hit– a triple – and tok the pitching loss (4 IP, 12 ER, 2 K0 in the opener. Against McHenry, Natalia Enriquez (3.2 IP, 5 ER, 0 K) pitched, Mallory Patterson provided two hits and an RBI, and Anaiyah Gregory had one hit and two runs batted in.

Coal City 8, Joliet West 6: At Coal City, the host Coalers (12-9) topped the visiting Tigers (7-12), who scored five of their six runs in the final inning.

For Joliet West, Caitlin Jadron provided three hits and an RBI in support of losing pitcher Gabriela Juarez.

Coal City was paced by Masyn Kuder (two hits, three RBIs), Khloe Picard (two hits, two RBIs) and Addison Harvey (two hits, two RBIs) in support of winning pitcher Kuder (6 IP, 1 ER, 5 K).

Fenwick 1, Providence 0: At Oak Park, the visiting Celtics (14-4) were limited to two hits, including an Angelina Cole double, and shut out.

Macie Robbins (6 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) suffered the hard-luck loss.

Badminton

Joliet Central takes title: At Elk Grove Village, the Steelmen captured the championship of the Elk Grove Invitational.

Girls soccer

Oswego 2, Plainfield North 0: At the Plainfield Classic, Plainfield North was shut out.

Leyden 3, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the host Steelmen were dealt the defeat.

Lincoln-Way West 0 (4 PK), Sandburg 0 (3 PK): In penalty kicks, Skylar Zahorik made two saves in the shootout to clinch the victory.

Providence 2, Belleville West 2: At the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament, the Celtics prevailed in a shutout.

Boys lacrosse

Lincoln-Way 14, Normal Community 1: At New Lenox, the hosts dominated led by three goals from Raine Massat.