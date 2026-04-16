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New Joliet bubble tea shop to hold grand opening

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Uni Uni Boba Joliet will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday.

The event will begin at noon at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet.

Bubble tea is a sweetened Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk, flavorings and tapioca pearls (bubbles) or other toppings.

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Pictured is the strawberry lemon jasmine green tea with strawberry popping bob and a bear chocolate raspberry cake.

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Pictured is the strawberry lemon jasmine green tea with strawberry popping bob and a bear chocolate raspberry cake. (Denise Unland)

Online menu items include a variety of fresh fruit teas, flavored slush, flavored Yakult, classic milk tea, smoothies, flavored milk and yogurt, lattes with milk mochi, matchas, freshly brewed teas, sweet macarons, cotton candy and various pastries, such as bear-shaped chocolate raspberry cakes made in China.

For more information, visit uniuni.us.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.