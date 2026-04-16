New Joliet bubble tea shop to hold grand opening

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Uni Uni Boba Joliet will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday.

The event will begin at noon at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet.

Bubble tea is a sweetened Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk, flavorings and tapioca pearls (bubbles) or other toppings.

Uni Uni Boba Joliet, located at 1504 Essington Road, Suite 1 in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Pictured is the strawberry lemon jasmine green tea with strawberry popping bob and a bear chocolate raspberry cake. (Denise Unland)

Online menu items include a variety of fresh fruit teas, flavored slush, flavored Yakult, classic milk tea, smoothies, flavored milk and yogurt, lattes with milk mochi, matchas, freshly brewed teas, sweet macarons, cotton candy and various pastries, such as bear-shaped chocolate raspberry cakes made in China.

For more information, visit uniuni.us.