Plainfield brewery hosting networking event to support Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield will show organizations and business professionals how to support brain health and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event will take place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Werk Force Brewing. 14903 S Center St. #101, Plainfield.

Features include networking, craft beer and giveaways.

To register and for more information, call 815-373-5114.