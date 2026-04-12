Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Plainfield brewery hosting networking event to support Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Werk Force Brewery, in Plainfield, has won numerous awards for their craft beers.

Werk Force Brewing. 14903 S Center St. #101, Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield will show organizations and business professionals how to support brain health and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event will take place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Werk Force Brewing. 14903 S Center St. #101, Plainfield.

Features include networking, craft beer and giveaways.

To register and for more information, call 815-373-5114.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBusinessBreweryAlzheimer's AssociationBenefitFundraiserPlainfieldWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.