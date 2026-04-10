Will County Brewing in Shorewood to close

Will County Brewing will close in April, the brewery recently announced on Facebook.
A farewell event is planned for April 18.
The brewery, which opened 2018 in Shorewood, listed several reasons on Facebook for the closing: inflation, changes in the industry (especially for small, independent breweries) and “the everyday realities of running a small business.”
Will County Brewing also expressed gratitude for patrons bringing “laughter, conversations, celebrations, and community” into its taproom.
“This brewery was never just about beer,” the post said. “It was about bringing people together.”
Will County Brewing also opened a Channahon location in 2023 after River Hawk Brewing closed in 2022 in the same location. The Channahon location closed in 2024.
For information, visit shop.willcountybrew.com.
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