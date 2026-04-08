Will County’s ‘Recyclepalooza’ returns to kick off spring cleaning season

Volunteers unload a car at the 2025 Will County Recyclepalooza event in Joliet. (Photo Provided by Will County)

Will County will be kicking off a series of spring recycling events beginning this month.

Recyclepalooza 2026 will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18, offering residents “a free option for recycling or responsibly disposing of unwanted items,” according to a county news release.

More information about the exact location of the event will be shared via email only with residents who have made an appointment on the Will County Green website.

“Recyclepalooza is the perfect ‘Spring Cleaning’ event, with a long list of recycling or donation opportunities at a convenient, drive-up,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a statement. “Will County residents are invited to attend the variety of free collection days over the next two months hosted by our Resource Recovery and Energy Division.”

The event is open to people living in communities that are fully or partially located in Will County.

Residents can drive up to drop off a wide range of items, including electronics, household chemicals, hazardous materials, batteries, wood and small home goods.

Items such as clothing, toys, small home goods, and cookware in good condition can be donated for reuse, while other items can be brought for proper disposal or recycling.

There is a limit of three TVs, 15 light bulbs and 15 gallons of paint a vehicle doing drop-offs.

In order to regulate traffic and reduce wait times, residents must make an appointment to participate in the event.

Will County will be hosting several other recycling and collection events throughout the spring cleaning season.

Joliet Junior College will host its annual Repair Cafe event, also on April 18, at its Romeoville campus.

Shorewood will host an electronics drop-off on May 2.

Joliet will host a textile drop-off event from May 4-8 at the Will County office building.

Plainfield will hold an electronics and household hazardous waste drop-off on May 9.

Joliet’s book reuse and recycling event will be held from May 29-31.

More information about all of the events can be found at willcountygreen.com.