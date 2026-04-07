Will County Board member sentenced to court supervision in computer tampering case

Will County Board member Jackie Traynere arrives to the Will County Courthouse on Monday, March 9, 2026, in Joliet. Traynere was on trial on a charge of computer tampering. (Gary Middendorf)

A Will County Board member has been sentenced to three months of court supervision after a judge found her guilty of unlawfully accessing the email account of a political opponent.

Judge Derek Ewanic issued his sentence on Tuesday for Jackie Traynere, a Democrat on the county board.

Ewanic found Traynere guilty of two counts of misdemeanor computer tampering but not guilty of a third count of the same offense.

Ewanic rendered a guilty verdict based on Traynere’s testimony that she accessed in 2024 the county email account of Judy Ogalla, a Republican on the county board, without Ogalla’s knowledge or permission.

But Ewanic determined Traynere was not guilty of computer tampering by forwarding emails from Ogalla’s account to herself and her political ally, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, the Democratic Will County executive.

Ewanic based his decision on Traynere’s testimony that her forwarding email to Bertino-Tarrant said, “Look what I found at the top of my inbox.”

Ewanic said that showed Traynere did not realize she was still in Ogalla’s email account.

Will County Board member Jackie Traynere arrives to the Will County Courthouse on Monday, March 9, 2026, in Joliet. Traynere was on trial on a charge of computer tampering. (Gary Middendorf)

In a statement, Bertino-Tarrant said while Traynere “raised legitimate and founded concerns” about the county board’s security protocols, she is sure “we all wish that those concerns were addressed differently.”

During Traynere’s testimony, she admitted to accessing Ogalla’s email account without her permission and without advance notice on the morning of March 6, 2024.

Traynere said she had learned all county board members shared the same password for their accounts, and she wanted to “test this idea.”

Traynere said she was “flabbergasted” when she realized she could access Ogalla’s email account.

Traynere’s attorneys contended she “sounded the alarm” about a glaring security flaw with the county’s IT system.

But Ewanic concurred with Special Prosecutor Bill Elward that Traynere “tripped the alarm.”

Ewanic said that out of all the county board members, Traynere chose to access an account belonging to Ogalla, who is a “party rival” to Traynere.