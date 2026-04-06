Will County Pets of the Week: April 6, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Orion is a 2-year-old, 70-pound, happy, gentle cattle dog/Lab mix. He loves being near people and gets along wonderfully with other dogs (and even cats), making him an easy addition to nearly any home. Orion also does well with kids, but – because of his size and enthusiasm – he needs a home with children over age 5. He walks well on a leash and loves adventures. To meet Orion, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Orion is a 2-year-old, 70-pound, happy, gentle cattle dog/Lab mix. He loves being near people and gets along wonderfully with other dogs (and even cats), making him an easy addition to nearly any home. Orion also does well with kids, but – because of his size and enthusiasm – he needs a home with children over age 5. He walks well on a leash and loves adventures. To meet Orion, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Champagne is a sweet and gentle 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He loves to sit in his cubby bed high in his kitty condo and can easily be missed; he doesn’t draw attention to himself, so potential adopters might overlook him. Once people pet pet him, he makes biscuits and turns on his little purr motor. Champagne has the potential to be a lovable and devoted companion. To meet Champagne, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Champagne is a sweet and gentle 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He loves to sit in his cubby bed high in his kitty condo and can easily be missed; he doesn’t draw attention to himself, so potential adopters might overlook him. Once people pet pet him, he makes biscuits and turns on his little purr motor. Champagne has the potential to be a lovable and devoted companion. To meet Champagne, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ginger is a 6-year-old loving hound mix. She is very friendly – also dog friendly – and loves to cuddle on a comfortable couch. She is current on all vetting and vaccinations. To meet Ginger, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ginger is a 6-year-old loving hound mix. She is very friendly – also dog friendly – and loves to cuddle on a comfortable couch. She is current on all vetting and vaccinations. To meet Ginger, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Tabitha is a 6-month-old tabby kitten who came to the humane society after she was found abandoned in Shorewood. She is a typical rambunctious, playful kitten who loves toys and running around. She also enjoys pets, but she does have a feisty side. To meet Tabitha, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Tabitha is a 6-month-old tabby kitten who came to the humane society after she was found abandoned in Shorewood. She is a typical rambunctious, playful kitten who loves toys and running around. She also enjoys pets, but she does have a feisty side. To meet Tabitha, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Cercei is a young Great Pyrenees who is spayed, house-and-crate-trained, and current on vaccines and prevention. She’s a sweet, affectionate, and loves outdoor playtime (especially chasing squirrels) and relaxing indoors with people. Cercei is food-motivated, eager to learn and enjoys attention and sunny naps on cool tile floors. Because she’s currently an only dog, Cercei’s compatibility with others is unknown. To meet Cercei, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com.