Joliet area residents invited to take water conversation challenge

The Grand Prairie Water Commission is hosting a friendly water conservation competition among the residents of Channahon, Crest Hill, Joliet, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood.

The Water Conservation Challenge includes an online pledge and a few multiple-choice questions about “how you can make small changes to conserve water,” according to a news release from the Grand Prairie Water Commission.

The challenge ends April 30.

Each of these six Will County communities will award a prize to one participant at the end of the challenge.

The community with the greatest percentage of its population pleding to conserve water will receive a trophy at a future board meeting.

To take the challenge and for more information, visit gpwc-il.org.