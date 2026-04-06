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The Herald-News

Joliet area residents invited to take water conversation challenge

Communities can win prizes

water faucet

Water faucet (Provided)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Grand Prairie Water Commission is hosting a friendly water conservation competition among the residents of Channahon, Crest Hill, Joliet, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood.

The Water Conservation Challenge includes an online pledge and a few multiple-choice questions about “how you can make small changes to conserve water,” according to a news release from the Grand Prairie Water Commission.

The challenge ends April 30.

Each of these six Will County communities will award a prize to one participant at the end of the challenge.

The community with the greatest percentage of its population pleding to conserve water will receive a trophy at a future board meeting.

To take the challenge and for more information, visit gpwc-il.org.

JolietCrest HillChannahonMinookaShorewoodWill CountyWaterWill County Front HeadlinesRomeovilleCommunityConservation
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.