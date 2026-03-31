Man in police standoff in Joliet suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

A police officer at the scene of a barricade situation on Joliet's west side Monday, March 30, 2026. Will County and Joliet police officers responded to the scene following a person fleeing after they crashed their vehicle following a traffic stop. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

A man who barricaded himself at a Joliet residence was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital after a standoff that lasted more than eight hours.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team spent hours negotiating with a man in his 40s who was armed and had barricaded himself in a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SWAT team breached the home and attempted to make contact with the man, police said.

“He was found inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was rushed to [Saint] Joseph Medical Center in critical condition,” police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will take over the investigation of the incident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by police. But the sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to pull him over in a traffic stop for multiple felony warrants.

The traffic stop was in the 200 block of St. Jude Avenue, where the man had crashed his car into a fence, police said.

He took off on foot and went inside a home, which is not his, two streets over on Romayne Avenue, police said.

A Joliet Police Department SWAT vehicle is at the scene in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet after a person barricaded themelves inside a home on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

The man was isolated inside the home and the sheriff’s office was unaware of any demands he made.

During the standoff, the police tossed the man a yellow box containing a phone to communicate with him.

The police repeatedly called for the man to exit the house with nothing in his hands and assured him they would not shoot him.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents in a 1-mile radius around the scene.

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy, and the Joliet Township High School District 204 Administrative building were placed on lockdown for a while, the sheriff’s office said.

[ PHOTOS: Police respond to barricade situation in Joliet ]

“Students who walk to this area are encouraged to wait in the cafeteria until an all clear is announced or families are able to arrange for pick-up,” District 204 posted on its website Monday afternoon.

Will County sheriff's police in the area of McDonnaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet as a person is barricaded inside a home after fleeing from a traffic stop on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

Marycrest School released on time around 3 p.m., and Mary Sears Children’s Academy allowed parents to pick up their children on time, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.