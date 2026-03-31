Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Joliet with SWAT team

A SWAT vehicle at the scene of a barricade situation in the area of McDonaugh Street and Hammes Avenue on Joliet's west side Monday, March 30, 2026. Will County and Joliet police officers were at the scene. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

A man who barricaded himself at a Joliet residence has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff that lasted more than eight hours.

The coroner’s office is expected to release the man’s identity, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

From after 1 p.m. until about 9 p.m. Monday, the Will County Sheriff’s SWAT team were engaged in negotiations with a man in his 40s who was armed and had barricaded himself in in a Joliet residence.

The SWAT team breached the home and attempted to make contact with the man, police said.

“He was found inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was rushed to [Saint] Joseph Medical Center in critical condition,” police said.

A Joliet Police Department SWAT vehicle is at the scene in the area of McDonaugh Street and Hammes Avenue in Joliet after a person barricaded themelves inside a home on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Gary Middendorf)

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will take over the investigation of the incident.

In response to questions on Tuesday afternoon, Elizabeth Matthews, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said their office at this time can’t say more than the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators recovered a handgun from inside the home, Matthews said.

Matthews declined to answer questions regarding the officers’ breach of the residence.

“We can’t discuss policing tactics during this ongoing investigation,” Matthews said.

The incident leading to the barricade began about 1 p.m. Monday when deputies attempted to pull the man over in a traffic stop for multiple felony warrants.

The traffic stop was in the 200 block of St. Jude Avenue, where the man had crashed his car into a fence, police said.

He took off on foot and went inside a home, which is not his, two streets over on Romayne Avenue, police said.

The man was isolated inside the home and the sheriff’s office was unaware of any demands he made.

During the standoff, the police tossed the man a yellow box containing a phone to communicate with him.

The police repeatedly called for the man to exit the house with nothing in his hands and assured him they would not shoot him.