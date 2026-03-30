Recycle your old bicycle at Will County forest preserves

Give your old bike new life this spring at one of five Forest Preserve locations hosting the Recycle Your Bicycle program from April 11-26, 2026. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of April 8. Registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Homeschool Day: Animal Adaptations - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Become a squirrel, spider, opossum and more in this naturalist-led program exploring how adaptations help wildlife survive. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by April 2.

Homeschool Day: Animal Signs - 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at Plum Creek Nature Center: use observation and critical-thinking skills to investigate tracks, feeding scenes and other signs left behind by wildlife. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by April 2.

Living on the Land Field Trip for Homeschool and Remote Learners - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Learn about the relationship between Native Americans and the land through seasonal activities and traditions of the Potawatomi People. This free event is intended for ages 7-12. Register by April 7.

A Voyageur’s Life Field Trip for Homeschool and Remote Learners - 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Isle a la Cache Museum: Discover what life was like for colonial French fur traders in the late 1700s while exploring the skills, risks and rewards of the trade. This free event is intended for ages 7-12. Register by April 7.

Trout Season Celebration - 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Celebrate the start of trout season with early morning fishing on stocked lakes. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are available for purchase on-site. This free event is intended for all ages.

Recycle Your Bicycle - Saturday, April 11, through Sunday, April 26, across multiple locations: Recycle old or unused bicycles to benefit Working Bikes, which refurbishes and distributes bikes worldwide. Drop-offs during preserve hours are accepted at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, McKinley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon, Monee Reservoir in Monee and Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet.

Sustainability Swap - 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 11, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville: Learn how to choose sustainable items and swap gently used clothing, books and games with others. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by April 8.

Wonderous Weather Weekend - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11, through Sunday, April 12, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Explore the science of weather through hands-on activities and crafts in this self-guided program. This free event is intended for all ages.

Riverview Farmstead Tour - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville: Step back in time and learn about three generations of the Clow family while touring historic buildings and hearing stories of farm life. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by April 9.

Where the Wildflowers Are: Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve - 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee: Search for spring wildflowers on a guided hike while learning about their names, uses and folklore. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by April 10.

Shakespeare’s Garden Sensory Hike - 10 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, April 12, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Experience nature through the lens of Shakespeare on this guided hike featuring short readings and exploration of plants and animals referenced in his works. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by April 10.