Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East baseball shuts out Maine South: Saturday’s Herald-News sports roundup

By Hart Pisani

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 4, Maine South 0: Four pitchers combined to give up just three hits for the Griffins with Colin Bettenhausen striking out three.

Plainfield East 8, West Aurora 6: The Bengals compiled 10 hits with Jeremy Stokes getting three of them. Carlos David struck out eight in four innings on the mound.

Providence 9, Stagg 3: Landon Ehman (3-for-5) and Lincoln Boersma (home run) led the effort for the Celtics.

Coal City 3, Beecher 0: Kellen Forsythe struck out six batters in three innings of work for the Coalers.

Downers Grove South 15, Plainfield South 2: Eight errors by the Cougar defense doomed their chances.

Joliet Central 6, Crete-Monee 2: Gilberto Garcia led the Steelmen with a 2-for-4 day and three RBI.

Lemont 15, Lincoln-Way Central 4: Lemont was led by Brett Tucker with three hits and two RBI including a home run. Dev Sharma had two hits for the Knights

Mount Carmel 4, Lockport 2: Anthony Farina got seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings for Lockport, but the offense picked up just four hits.

Metea Valley 8, Romeoville 6: The Spartans committed six errors, though Sebastian Solis and Jeremy Thompson each hit home runs.

Oak Park-River Forest 10, Joliet Catholic 1: Nick Koontz had two hits for JCA.

Plainfield Central 16, Rich Township 5: The Wildcats had 14 hits led by Cole and Ryder Sisti (three each).

Morris 11, Oswego East 3: Quinn Laurie had three RBIs for Morris.

Softball

Providence 13, Minooka 11: Providence remains undefeated after a 20 hit day, led by Addisyn Quinlan (4-for-4, three RBI). Addisonn Crumly, Ava Knutsen, Ava Nahs Chloe Miner and Lexi Bukala all homered for Minooka.

Seneca 11, Joliet Catholic 0: Tessa Krull half four RBI at the plate while striking out eight in the circle. JCA managed just one hit.

Barrington 13, Joliet West 1: The Tigers managed just two hits as a team.

Plainfield Central 10, Coal City 6: Emma Sommerfeld had five hits while Kaylynn Howe struck out 11 for Plainfield Central.

Huntley 15, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Knights managed nine hits, with three by Juno Lundquist.Girls soccer:

Joliet Central 5, Crete-Monee 0: Maylen Gomez, Kathleen Hernandez, Jackie Jauregui, Ana Moreno, and Fatima Arriaga each had goals for the Steelmen.

Lincoln-Way West 3, Minooka 1: The Warriors got a key early season win.

Joliet West 5, Island Eisenhower 0: The Tigers picked up a dominant early season win.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central takes fifth at Marist Invitational: The Knights lost to O’Fallon to start the day before taking a three game set against Lincoln-Way East (14-25, 26-24, 25-18) and Downers Grover North (25-15, 21-25, 25-23), Lockport, meanwhile won the silver bracket, beating Plainfield North in three, Downers Grove South in a sweep and Lincoln-Way West in a sweep. Aidan Morgan had 20 kills on the day.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front Headlines
Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.