Lincoln-Way East baseball shuts out Maine South: Saturday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball

Lincoln-Way East 4, Maine South 0: Four pitchers combined to give up just three hits for the Griffins with Colin Bettenhausen striking out three.

Plainfield East 8, West Aurora 6: The Bengals compiled 10 hits with Jeremy Stokes getting three of them. Carlos David struck out eight in four innings on the mound.

Providence 9, Stagg 3: Landon Ehman (3-for-5) and Lincoln Boersma (home run) led the effort for the Celtics.

Coal City 3, Beecher 0: Kellen Forsythe struck out six batters in three innings of work for the Coalers.

Downers Grove South 15, Plainfield South 2: Eight errors by the Cougar defense doomed their chances.

Joliet Central 6, Crete-Monee 2: Gilberto Garcia led the Steelmen with a 2-for-4 day and three RBI.

Lemont 15, Lincoln-Way Central 4: Lemont was led by Brett Tucker with three hits and two RBI including a home run. Dev Sharma had two hits for the Knights

Mount Carmel 4, Lockport 2: Anthony Farina got seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings for Lockport, but the offense picked up just four hits.

Metea Valley 8, Romeoville 6: The Spartans committed six errors, though Sebastian Solis and Jeremy Thompson each hit home runs.

Oak Park-River Forest 10, Joliet Catholic 1: Nick Koontz had two hits for JCA.

Plainfield Central 16, Rich Township 5: The Wildcats had 14 hits led by Cole and Ryder Sisti (three each).

Morris 11, Oswego East 3: Quinn Laurie had three RBIs for Morris.

Softball

Providence 13, Minooka 11: Providence remains undefeated after a 20 hit day, led by Addisyn Quinlan (4-for-4, three RBI). Addisonn Crumly, Ava Knutsen, Ava Nahs Chloe Miner and Lexi Bukala all homered for Minooka.

Seneca 11, Joliet Catholic 0: Tessa Krull half four RBI at the plate while striking out eight in the circle. JCA managed just one hit.

Barrington 13, Joliet West 1: The Tigers managed just two hits as a team.

Plainfield Central 10, Coal City 6: Emma Sommerfeld had five hits while Kaylynn Howe struck out 11 for Plainfield Central.

Huntley 15, Lincoln-Way Central 1: The Knights managed nine hits, with three by Juno Lundquist.Girls soccer:

Joliet Central 5, Crete-Monee 0: Maylen Gomez, Kathleen Hernandez, Jackie Jauregui, Ana Moreno, and Fatima Arriaga each had goals for the Steelmen.

Lincoln-Way West 3, Minooka 1: The Warriors got a key early season win.

Joliet West 5, Island Eisenhower 0: The Tigers picked up a dominant early season win.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central takes fifth at Marist Invitational: The Knights lost to O’Fallon to start the day before taking a three game set against Lincoln-Way East (14-25, 26-24, 25-18) and Downers Grover North (25-15, 21-25, 25-23), Lockport, meanwhile won the silver bracket, beating Plainfield North in three, Downers Grove South in a sweep and Lincoln-Way West in a sweep. Aidan Morgan had 20 kills on the day.