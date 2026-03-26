Lockport man missing and endangered, Will County Sheriff’s Office says

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Lockport man who was reported missing and endangered.
Julian Scotland, 27, was last seen walking from his home in the 100 block of North Avenue in Lockport at 7:22 a.m. on Friday, March 20.
His primary means of transportation is PACE Bus, the sheriff’s office said.
Scotland is a Black male, described as 5′10″, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green high-visibility vest, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.
The sheriff’s office asked if anyone has information about Scotland’s whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.