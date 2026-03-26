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Lockport man missing and endangered, Will County Sheriff’s Office says

Julian Scotland, 27, was reported missing from his Lockport residence on March 20, 2026.

Julian Scotland, 27, went missing from his Lockport home on March 20, 2026. (Photo provided by. Will County Sheriff Office)

By Judy Harvey

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Lockport man who was reported missing and endangered.

Julian Scotland, 27, was last seen walking from his home in the 100 block of North Avenue in Lockport at 7:22 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

His primary means of transportation is PACE Bus, the sheriff’s office said.

Scotland is a Black male, described as 5′10″, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green high-visibility vest, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Julian Scotland is a black male, described as 5′10″, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has been missing from his Lockport home since March 20, 2026.

Julian Scotland is a black male, described as 5′10″, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has been missing from his Lockport home since March 20, 2026. (Photo provided Will County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office asked if anyone has information about Scotland’s whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.