IKEA warehouse workers in Joliet vote to join Teamsters

An IKEA employee pulls a product from a shelving unit in 2018 during a grand opening ceremony for r IKEA's 1.25-million-square-foot distribution center in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Workers at the IKEA warehouse in Joliet have voted to join the Teamsters, the union has announced.

They have voted “overwhelmingly to join” Teamsters Local 179, according to a news release from the Teamsters.

Local 179, which is based in Joliet, will represent more than 190 workers at the IKEA warehouse, the Teamsters said.

“We work hard every day to keep this operation running, and we deserve respect and a say in our workplace,” IKEA worker Kath Kasher said in the release. “We knew the Teamsters could give us that voice.”

Kasher said workers will pursue better pay and benefits “when we negotiate a powerful Teamsters contract.”

IKEA executives and Joliet city officials take part in a celebratory log-cutting for the grand opening of the Joliet warehouse in 2018. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet vote marks the third successful Teamsters organizing effort at IKEA locations in North America, according to the release.

“We look forward to providing IKEA workers with the tough representation they deserve,” Local 179 President Chris Richter said in the release.

Richter said the union will “fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

The 1.25-million-square-foot distribution center in Joliet opened in 2018.

The Teamsters “will be ready to take on this company with the full backing of the international union,” Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division, said in the release.