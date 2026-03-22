Joliet Central students qualify for state math contest

Students from Joliet Central have qualified for the Illinois State Math Contest in three events. Pictured: (from left) Saul Lopez, Angela Guzman, Camila Zavala, Venus Lopez Hermosillo, Cayleigh Moore, Makayla Mays, Alex Calderon, Erick-Isai Jolomna, (back L to R) Vincente Aguilera, Dimitris Kourtidis, Leo Smith, Tyler Long, Fynn Bernhard, Felix Arcand, Rocco Jones, Nathaniel Gabriel, Jhyronte Nobles (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School D)

Students from Joliet Central have qualified for the Illinois State Math Contest in three events following the regional competition.

The Illinois State Math Contest will be held on April 18 at Illinois State University.

Qualifiers from Joliet Central include the eight-person team of Venus Lopez Hermosillo, Cayleigh Morre, Jhyronte Nobles, Camila Zavala, Rocco Jones and Makayla Mars, who finished first overall.

Jones qualified for state in two individual events, earning second place in the oral competition and the individual geometry competition. Arcand qualified individually by placing seventh in the pre-calculus competition.