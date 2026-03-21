Romeoville participates in water conservation challenge

The Wyland Water Conservation Challenge is a friendly, nationwide competition that encourages cities across the country to see who can be the most “water-wise.” (Photo provided by village of Romeoville)

From April 1 through April 30, the village of Romeoville is calling on residents to protect water resources by participating in the Wyland Water Conservation Challenge.

The Wyland Water Conservation Challenge is a friendly, nationwide competition that encourages cities across the country to see who can be the most “water-wise.”

Romeoville Mayor John Noak, along with mayors from communities coast to coast, are challenging residents to conserve water, energy, and other natural resources by completing a series of simple, informative online pledges.

Cities with the highest percentage of participating residents come out on top, proving that every single pledge truly matters, the village said.

As an added bonus, participants are automatically entered for a chance to win prizes. Thirty prizes will be awarded every day throughout April to residents nationwide who complete the pledge.

Romeoville will also go head-to-head with fellow Grand Prairie Water Commission communities – Joliet, Shorewood, Minooka, Channahon, and Crest Hill – to see which town can inspire the most residents to pledge.

The winning community will take home the Grand Prairie traveling trophy.

“As we get closer and closer to Lake Michigan water flowing to our community, reducing water loss becomes more and more important,” Noak said in the release. “We are heartened to see our residents using rain barrels and participating in the Wyland Water Conservation Challenge to make changes in their own lives to use less water.”

Taking the pledge is quick and easy. Visit mywaterpledge.com by April 30, click “Take the Pledge,” search for Romeoville, Illinois, and select “Begin the Pledge.”