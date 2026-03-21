Joliet West senior named Golden Apple Scholar

Joliet West High School senior Charlotte Dean has been selected as a Golden Apple Scholar through the Golden Apple Foundation (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School)

Joliet West High School senior Charlotte Dean has been selected as a Golden Apple Scholar through the Golden Apple Foundation, which prepares the next generation of teachers in Illinois.

The program identifies high-achieving high school seniors and college students who demonstrate strong academic ability, leadership and a commitment to education.

Scholars are selected through a competitive process that finds candidates ready to make an impact in classrooms throughout the state.

Through the program, students receive hands-on preparation for teaching careers, including summer institutes led by educators, mentoring and early classroom experience.

Financial support is also available for participants pursuing degrees in education. In return, scholars agree to teach for at least five years in Illinois schools with the greatest need for educators.

Dean’s passion for learning and music has been evident throughout her time at Joliet West. In addition to her success as a Golden Apple Scholar, she was chosen in March to sing the national anthem at the IHSA Girls Basketball State Final after advancing through a state-level audition process organized by the Illinois Music Education Association.

She will attend North Park University in the fall to study music education, continuing a path that combines her love of music and her commitment to helping others learn.