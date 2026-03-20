Ex-Wilmington education aide charged with grooming, exposing herself to a minor

A Wilmington woman who once worked as as an instructional assistant for an education program has been charged with felony grooming of a minor on Snapchat and exposing herself to a minor.

On Thursday, Christina Saracco, 28, was charged with the felony offense of grooming and the misdemeanor offenses of distributing harmful material to a minor, contributing to delinquency of a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

Sarraco has been transported to the Will County jail by officers with the Wilmington Police Department.

Saracco was an instructional assistant in the Southern Will County Cooperative For Special Education’s Education Center Program at Wilmington High School, according to a letter from Tiffany Frey, executive director for the special education cooperative.

The charges relate to alleged misconduct with a former student of the special education cooperative, Frey’s letter said.

“This was an isolated incident, and to our knowledge, no other students were involved or impacted,” Frey’s letter said.

Upon being notified of the allegation, Wilmington School District 209-U and the special education cooperative “immediately removed the employee from the school, immediately contacted law enforcement, and the Department of Children and Family Services,” Frey’s letter said.

Saracco has had no further contact with students and is no longer employed by the special education cooperative, Frey’s letter said.

The charges alleged Saracco used Snapchat to “solicit, seduce, lure or entice” a minor under 17 to “engage in unlawful sexual conduct,” between May 1, 2024, and May 28, 2025.

Saracco was accused of purchasing alcohol for a minor and exposing herself to the minor.

The charge of distribution of harmful materials alleged Saracco gave the minor material that depicted a nude image of herself.