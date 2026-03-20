NASCAR being back in Joliet leads Manhattan to cancel Independence Day parade

JOLIET, IL - SEPTEMBER 16: The green flag is displayed to start the NASCAR XFINITY Series TheHouse.com 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on September 16, 2017 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Brian Lawdermilk)

With the the Chicagoland Speedway hosting NASCAR over the July 2-5 weekend, the village of Manhattan has decided to not hold its annual Independence Day parade this year.

“The Village is proud to support our neighboring community partner, Chicagoland Speedway, as NASCAR returns,” according to a news release from the village.

This marks the first NASCAR event at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet since 2019 and is expected to bring a large number of visitors to the region over the holiday weekend.

With the increase in traffic and visitors expected to the region during the race weekend, the village said it was important to limit additional road closures and disruptions within the community.

People crowd Chicago Street during the Race Fan Rally in downtown Joliet in 2015. NASCAR returns to the Chicagoland Speedway this year, July 2-5, bringing back many race weekend events. (Lathan Goumas)

By pausing the parade this year, the village “hopes residents can enjoy a safe, relaxing, and festive Fourth of July weekend with family and friends while also welcoming the excitement and economic impact that NASCAR brings back to the region,” according to the release.

The village said it looks forward to continuing its Independence Day traditions in future years and appreciates the community’s understanding and support.

For updates o village events and community activities, visit the Village of Manhattan website or follow the village on social media.