Will County primary voter turnout up, driven mainly by contested county races, referendums

Campaign signs line the driveway into the Lockport Township building on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Clerk’s Office has released voter turnout data for all 310 of Will County’s precincts from Tuesday’s primary election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the official count sits at 87,597 ballots cast, or about 19.09% turnout of the 458,788 registered voters in Will County.

According to county clerk data, turnout was significantly higher than the 2024 March primary, which saw voter turnout of only 16.26%, despite being a presidential election year, and about on-par with the last midterm election primary in 2022.

That election, which took place in more favorable weather conditions in June, saw slightly higher turnout of 19.49%, a difference of just 1,070 ballots.

It is possible that the 2026 totals could surpass 2022’s in the coming weeks as mail-in ballots and provisional ballots submitted on Tuesday have not all been received and counted. The final vote count is expected by March 31.

A voter leaves the Village of Homer Glen building on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 in Homer Glen. (Gary Middendorf)

Precincts with highest turnout

While voter turnout remained below 20% throughout most of the county, a few areas saw higher than average turnout. Of the county’s 310 precincts, 117 had voter turnout higher than 20% primarily focused in the Crete, DuPage, Frankfort, Homer, Lockport, New Lenox, Troy, and Wheatland townships.

Ninety-eight of the 117 higher-turnout precincts were located in those eight townships.

Only seven precincts in the entire county saw voter turnout at 30% or higher. The two precincts with the highest turnout were Lockport Precincts 1 and 13, which saw turnout of 39.72% and 39.93% respectively.

Also reaching turnout over 30% were DuPage Precinct 34 (which neighbors Lockport 1), Wheatland Precincts 2, 8 and 9, and Wilton Township’s sole precinct.

Wilton Township is part of County Board District 2, where incumbent board members Judy Ogalla and Frankie Pretzel were facing a primary challenge.

Similarly, the busiest precincts in Homer, New Lenox, and Frankfort townships are all parts of County Board District 4, where four republicans, including incumbents Steve Balich and Jim Richmond, were fighting for two seats.

The only other contested county board primary was in District 11, which is in DuPage Township, though it does not include the precinct 34. That race saw high turnout as incumbent Jacqueline Treynere attempted to hold her seat against three challengers vying for it and a vacant seat.

Treynere, Balich, Richmond, Ogalla, and Pretzel all appear to have held their seats as of Wednesday morning.

Referendums drew interest

High turnouts in the western half of Lockport Township, could also be attributed to a referendum in Crest Hill to abolish the local civil service commission, which was voted down.

High turnouts in Wheatland and Crete Townships were likely spurred by contested races for state representative seats in the 84th and 34th districts, respectively.

Wheatland township and portions of DuPage Township also voted on a Naperville Park District referendum which requested an issuance of $120 million in bonds for new facilities, which was approved.

Troy Township voters approved a referendum allowing the township to establish a garbage collection contract.

Joliet and Plainfield, despite being two of the largest townships in the county population wise, had very low turnout. Only three of Joliet’s 37 precincts saw voter turnout break 20%, while only two of Plainfield’s 35 precincts passed that threshold.

Three Joliet precincts had just over 10% turnout, along with DuPage precinct 35. These were the lowest turnout levels across the county.

Throughout election day, poll workers said turnout had been “slow but steady," noting that more and more people have been choosing to vote early or by mail, and that primary elections always see much lower turnout than general elections in November.

The Will County Clerk’s Office reported that over 20,000 ballots were cast by mail and in-person early voting as of March 16, with more mail-in ballots expected to arrive in the next week.

The last two general elections in 2024 and 2022 saw Will County turnout reach 75% and 50% respectively,