Maurella has big lead in Will County treasurer primary

Carmen Maurella III had a wide lead over Raj Pillai in the Republican primary for the Will County treasurer race.

Maurella had 18,989 votes, or 64%, with all precincts counted on Tuesday. Pillai had 10,491 votes or 36%.

The unofficial vote tally would make Maurella the Republican candidate in the general election against incumbent Democrat Treasurer Tim Brophy.

Brophy did not have a challenger in the Democratic primary.

Pillai came close to defeating Brophy in 2022 and was making a second run for the office.

Maurella is currently the township assessor in Homer Township.