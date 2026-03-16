New Lenox Safe Community Coalition to hold free mental health presentation

New Lenox Village Hall seen on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with New Lenox School District 122, will hold a free presentation titled Mental Health 101: Tips and Tricks for a Healthy Mind.

The program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox.

This session will explore practical ways to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, offer tools for managing personal mental well-being and provide strategies to support others.

Community members are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this valuable opportunity to strengthen their understanding of mental health and wellness.

Registration is required through Eventbrite here.