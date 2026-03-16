Joliet man charged with stealing manhole covers

A Joliet man is accused of stealing manhole covers from around the city.

Between March 7 and 9, the Joliet Police Department received five reports of stolen manhole covers across the city.

Over the course of the three days manhole covers were stolen from the 1300 block of California Avenue, the intersection of Clark Street and Wisconsin Street, the 1300 block of Cutter Avenue, from the Jewel-Osco store at 1537 N. Larkin Ave., and from the Joliet ReStore at 1395 N. Larkin Ave., police said.

In every incident, a manhole cover was removed and taken from the area, police said.

Police also reported that as part of their investigation they found merchandise and display racks from outside Jewel-Osco were stolen at the same time.

“Detectives immediately launched an extensive investigation and determined the incidents were believed to have been committed by the same individual,” the Joliet Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect was identified as James F. Smith III, 58, of Joliet, who was taken into custody by detectives and tactical officers on Wednesday afternoon near South Joliet Street and McDonough Street, police said

Smith allegedly admitted involvement in the thefts, according to police.

He has been charged with felony theft of government property, felony theft, and felony retail theft.

He was process at the JolietPolice Department and released on a notice to appear in court.