Driver in Joliet rescued after vehicle goes into pond

An 82-year-old woman in Joliet was extricated from a vehicle that was found half submerged in a retention pond.

On Monday, Joliet police officers responded with the Joliet Fire Department to the 500 block of Houbolt Road for a report of a vehicle in a retention pond, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a Subaru Forester half submerged in a retention pond, English said.

Fire department personnel were able to extricate the 82-year-old female driver from the vehicle, and she was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries, English said.

“It is believed the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal while in a parking lot in the 500 block of Houbolt Road, causing the vehicle to drive over a ditch and into a nearby retention pond,” English said.