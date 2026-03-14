Take a tour at Joliet Iron Works, or enjoy a hike in Hammel Woods and Four Rivers preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of March 23. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Joliet Iron Works Tour - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Joliet Iron Works Historic Site in Joliet: Explore the stone foundations of Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant during a one-mile tour as an interpretive naturalist shares stories of the men and machines that powered the operation more than a century ago. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by March 22.

Woodock Walk - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Hickory Creek Preserve—LaPorte Road Access in Mokena: Learn about the elusive American woodcock during breeding season before heading out on a short evening hike with a naturalist to watch the male’s remarkable courtship sky dance. This free event is intended for ages 7 and older.

Test your bird knowledge with a “Jeopardy”-style program at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Two sessions of Jeop-Birdy are set for Saturday, March 28, 2026 (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Marvelous March Hike - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Hammel Woods—Route 59 Access in Shorewood: Join a naturalist for a one- to two-mile hike over paved and natural surfaces to see which animals and plants are emerging as winter loosens its grip on the forest. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by March 25.

Women in the Woods Hike - 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Celebrate women’s roles in nature on this approximately two-mile paved hike as a naturalist highlights women who shaped environmental history and those blazing new trails today. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by March 27.

Jeop-Birdy - 10:30 a.m. to noon for adults and 1 to 2:30 pm. for families, Saturday, March 28, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Test your knowledge of birds during this fun “Jeopardy”-style game led by an interpretive naturalist and learn fascinating feathered facts along the way. The free adult event is intended for ages 18 and older, and the free families event is intended for ages 8 and older. Register by March 26.

Star Stories Hike - 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Hike a glowing one- to two-mile trail while exploring the characters of constellations and the cultural stories behind them during this nighttime guided hike. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by March 26.

Zero Waste Heroes - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Celebrate the International Day of Zero Waste while learning how small everyday choices can reduce waste during this presentation, followed by a gallery of zero-waste swaps and a make-and-take project. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by March 28.