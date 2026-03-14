Joliet Township man arrested, accused in shooting Saturday in Joliet

A Joliet Township man was arrested after he was accused of firing a gun in an incident that required a SWAT response.

Hunter Harvey, 24, was arrested on probable cause of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Online court records did not show formal charges against Harvey as of Saturday afternoon.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1800 block of Hillcrest Road in Joliet Township, according to a statement on Facebook from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation by deputies showed a “fight at the home led to shots being fired, police said.

Deputies found two people who were not injured in the incident but “reported a man firing shots from a porch of a home,” police said.

Deputies learned Harvey was still in the residence, along with other people, including children, police said. Deputies established a perimeter and began attempting to clear the home.

The sheriff’s SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene, police said.

The negotiators were able to get Harvey and the other people inside the residence to come out safely, police said.