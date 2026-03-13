UPDATE: Power restored at Will County building in Joliet

The Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Power is back on at the Will County Office Building in downtown Joliet after being out for more than 90 minutes.

The county sent out an alert at 11:45 a.m. on Friday saying power was out at the main administrative building on Chicago Street and other areas around downtown Joliet.

Michael Theodore, communications director for Will County, sent out an email at 1:19 p.m. stating power had been restored to the county building.

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Due to a power outage at Joliet Central and Pathways campuses, students were dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Joliet Township High School District 204 spokesperson Kristine Schlismann said in an email.

This includes students in the AVAC Program, she said.

After-school athletics and activities were also canceled at Joliet Central and Pathways campuses, Schlismann said.

The closures did not impact the Transition Center or Joliet West campus.

Transportation is provided to Joliet Central and Pathways students in bused areas. Students should be picked up if they do not have transportation, Schlismann said.

The buildings will remain open for students who are waiting for rides.

Widespread outages

Commonwealth Edison reported outages across most of northern Illinois on Friday.

ComEd reported more than 33,400 customers were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Some counties were more affected than others, with Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, McHenry, Will and Winnebago counties seeing some of the highest numbers of customers.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for all of northern Illinois on Friday, with peak wind gusts ranging from 50 to 65 mph, the agency said.