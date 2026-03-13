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ComEd reports widespread power outages across northern Illinois

Wind gusts reported up to 65 mph is some areas

The National Weather Service has issued an high winds warning for northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana until 4 p.m. Friday, March 13.

The National Weather Service has issued an high wind warning for northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana until 4 p.m. Friday, March 13. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

By Judy Harvey

Commonwealth Edison is responding to outages across most of northern Illinois on Friday.

ComEd reported more than 24,700 customers were without power as of 11 a.m. Some counties were more affected than others, with Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, McHenry, Will and Winnebago seeing some of the highest numbers of customers.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for all of northern Illinois on Friday, with peak wind gusts ranging from 50 to 65 mph, the agency said.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Damaging winds may knock down tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS said.

If you see a downed wire, leave the area immediately and call ComEd at 800-334-7661.

Prioritizing response

ComEd outlines how it prioritizes its response to reported power outages:

• Downed live wires or potentially life-threatening situations.

• High-voltage transmission lines and equipment, to restore service to the largest number of affected customers.

• Critical public health and safety facilities, such as hospitals, police and fire stations, and water treatment plants.

• Major distribution lines and high-density housing.

• Any remaining smaller neighborhoods and individual homes that have not been restored by prior repair activities.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.