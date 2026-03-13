Joliet changes time for Monday meeting of City Council

The city of Joliet changed the time for what will likely be the most attended City Council meeting of the year late Friday afternoon.

The meeting on Monday will start at 4:30 p.m. instead of the previously announced time of 5:30 p.m., according to a notice issued when the council agenda was posted.

The public hearing for the proposed data center, however, will not be held until 5:30 p.m. as previously announced, according to the notice.

A city spokeswoman said the vote on the data center will follow the public hearing.

The data center hearing is likely to attract more than 100 people. About 80 people spoke to the Plan Commission on March 5 at a special meeting held solely for consideration of the data center.

A standing-room only crowd attended the March 5 Plan Commission special meeting on the proposed data center. (Gary Middendorf)

The meeting lasted for more than five hours, and attendance was standing room only, with people standing in the hallway outside the council chambers during the meeting.

The Plan Commission recommended approval, sending the project to the City Council for a final vote.

The city published a legal notice on Feb. 28 that a public hearing on the data center plan would be held at a City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 16.

The city, in issuing the latest change in the council meeting schedule on Friday, noted that the hearing on the data center would proceed at 5:30 p.m. as previously posted.

The council presumably will take up other matters in the hour preceding the public hearing.