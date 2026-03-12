Missing wives cases go unsolved in Will, La Salle counties

The disappearance of Lisa Stebic (left) and Stacy Peterson in Will County remain unsolved. (Photo provided courtesy of National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

At least four cases involving wives who’ve disappeared in Will and La Salle counties remain unsolved and one of those cases dates back to 1990.

Last year, prosecutors in Will County revived charges against Gilbert “Gil” Bernal, 82, that accused him of killing his wife, Joan Bernal, 34, in 1988.

Joan disappeared that year and her body has never been found. Bernal has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There remains at least three unsolved cases involving wives who’ve disappeared in Will County, along with a fourth case in La Salle County.

Stacy Peterson

Stacy Peterson was 23 when she vanished in 2007 from Bolingbrook, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs. Her remains have never been found.

Illinois State Police is the lead agency on the case.

Last January, State Trooper Jayme Bufford told Shaw Local the case remains open and that “no further information is available.”

Drew Peterson, 72, her husband, has always been considered the prime suspect in her disappearance but he has not been charged. He’s has denied any involvement.

Peterson is serving 38 years in prison for the 2004 first-degree murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40. He’s also serving 40 years in prison for soliciting the murder of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

An undated photo provided by her family shows Stacy Peterson, 23, of Bolingbrook, with her younger sister Cassandra Cales. (AP Photo/Family of Stacy Peterson)

Lisa Stebic

Lisa Stebic was 37 when she disappeared in 2007 from Plainfield, according to NamUs.

In February, Plainfield Police Cmdr. Kevin McQuaid said the case is still an “active investigation as we will follow up on any leads that come in.”

The FBI and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force have assisted on the investigation in the past, McQuaid said.

Craig Stebic, her husband, is still a “person of interest in her disappearance,” McQuaid said.

Lisa and Craig Stebic were married for 14 years when she disappeared but they were divorcing while still living together.

A photo of Lisa Stebic. (Shaw Media)

Jeri Lynn Duvall

Jeri Lynn Duvall was 29 when she disappeared in 1990 from Shorewood.

Duvall was last seen by her husband, Robert Duvall, on the night of June 8, 1990, according to NamUs. Their two daughters spent the weekend in Michigan with their grandparents and returned to find their mother missing.

Robert Duvall was considered by police the sole suspect in her disappearance but he was never charged.

Robert Duvall died in 2023.

Last week, Shorewood Deputy Police Chief Jason Barten said Robert Duvall’s death was the last significant development in the case.

The department is still in contact with Jeri Lynn Duvall’s family, he said.

Jeri Lynn Duvall (Photo provided by courtesy of National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

Karen McGovern

Karen McGovern was 53 when she disappeared in 2010 from Marseilles, according to NamUs. She was walking from a house in Marseilles, where she had attended a party.

She was reported missing by her mother, according to NamUs. She lived in Seneca with her husband and daughter.

Foul play is suspected, according to NamUs.

The Illinois State Police is investigating McGovern’s disappearance.

Karen McGovern (Photo provided by courtesy of National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

Jannette Johnson

Jannette Johnson, of Kankakee, was 29 when she was reported missing by her family in 1985.

Unlike the women who’ve gone missing in Will County, Johnson’s remains were confirmed to have been found.

Janette Johnson laid to rest (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

In 2021, Kankakee Police Detective Sgt. Logan Andersen informed Johnson’s daughter that remains found in 1985 in Kankakee County were indeed those of her mother.

Johnson’s case is considered a homicide investigation.

Jeff Bonty and Maribeth Wilson contributed to this report.