Joliet’s USF and JJC forge guaranteed student transfer agreement

Dr. Clyne Namuo (left), Joliet Junior College president, and Dr. Ryan C. Hendrickson, president of the University of St. Francis. at the signing ceremony for transfer partnership agreement held on USF’s campus on March 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

Joliet Junior College and the University of St. Francis in Joliet announced a new guaranteed transfer agreement designed to help more students earn college degrees while staying in their local communities.

The Bridge Forward Partnership is a collaboration to create a pathway from JJC to USF bachelor’s degree programs – elevating both institutions, according to a news release from USF.

The agreement guarantees admission for eligible JJC students into USF undergraduate programs and aligns advising, communication and financial guidance.

Students who complete required coursework, maintain good academic standing and earn at least 60 transferable credits or an associate degree are guaranteed admission, subject to availability, according to the release.

As part of the partnership, USF may offer preferred tuition discounts, transfer‑specific scholarship opportunities and early financial aid counseling to help students plan and afford their education.

“The Bridge Forward Partnership reflects the relationship between JJC and USF and our shared commitment to student opportunity,” JJC president Dr. Clyne Namuo said. “Together we are creating a clear and supportive path to ongoing education close to home, helping students change their lives and contribute to a stronger region.”

USF president Dr. Ryan C. Hendrickson called the partnership “an incredible step” for education in Joliet.

“We look forward to welcoming JJC students on our campus and helping them achieve their educational goals. USF is grateful for JJC’s partnership in supporting students’ needs,” Hendrickson said.

The partnership is designed to keep students on track academically and rooted locally.