Joliet bicyclist struck by vehicle on city’s far west side

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 64-year-old bicyclist in Joliet was struck by an 86-year-old driver of an SUV, police said.

About 9:20 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol near Essington Road and Vimy Ridge Drive found an injured man, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

The man was lying in the southbound curb lane of Essington Road next to a bicycle near the entrance to Station No. 8 for the Joliet Fire Department, police said.

A Chevrolet Blazer was also found nearby on Essington Road.

A preliminary investigation has led police to believe the 64-year-old male from Joliet was riding a bicycle and attempted to cross Essington Road from west to east near the fire station entrance, police said.

The man was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by an 86-year-old woman from Romeoville, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for serious injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The southbound lanes of Essington Road were temporarily closed while traffic investigators reconstructed the crash scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or additional information is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.