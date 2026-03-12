Developers of Joliet data center promise city $100 million if project is approved

Residents packed the room for a special meeting of the Joliet Plan Commission on the data center on March 5, 2026. (Gary Middendorf)

Developers of the proposed Joliet data center are promising the city $100 million if their plans are approved.

City officials announced the deal on Thursday, just days ahead of a City Council vote on the project next week.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday and vote whether to give final approval to the project after it received an OK from the Plan Commission at a special meeting last week.

Hillwood and PowerHouse Data Centers, the developers of the proposed 795-acre Joliet Technology Center, would commit “up to $100 million to improve Joliet’s sidewalks, streets and city services” under the community proposal, the city said in a news release.

The proposed Joliet Technology Center project plans and informational posters were on display during a community open house event at Joliet Community College on Feb. 12. (Laurie Fanelli)

The money is conditional upon city approvals.

Joliet would get $20 million after the developers close on the acquisition of the property, which is located mainly on farm land at Rowell Avenue and Bernhard Road, that would be annexed into Joliet for the project. The annexation is among the approvals going to the City Council for a vote on Monday.

Another $20 million would be given to the city each time approval is given for building permits for the four phases of the project.

The City Council will consider the $100 million proposal at its meeting on Monday, when it will also vote on whether to approve the project.

Residents holds signs against the proposed data center at the Joliet Plan Commission meeting on March 5. (Gary Middendorf)

City Manager Beth Beatty lauded the $100 million proposal in a statement in the release.

“These commitments are an essential part of the city’s review process and help ensure that Joliet has the resources needed to support infrastructure and the needs of our community,” Beatty said. “This is a proactive approach to planning for a project of this scale while strengthening our long-term economic future and protecting residents.”

The project has faced intense community opposition at public meetings, where it also has received support from construction unions and some Joliet residents.

About 80 people spoke on the project at the Plan Commission meeting, including nine who voiced support.