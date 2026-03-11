Driver arrested after crashing into Linda’s Pizza in Joliet

A 69-year-old man was cited for driving under the influence and other charges on Tuesday after crashing into Linda’s Pizza, a popular pizza take-out place in the Cathedral Area of Joliet.

Linda’s Pizza, located at 723 Taylor St., was back to business at regular hours on Wednesday after boarding up the damage, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

No one was hurt at the restaurant.

Robert Lirot of Joliet was arrested on numerous charges and citations, Joliet police said in a news release on the incident.

The accident happened about 8:50 p.m.

Lirot was headed south on Raynor Avenue in a Chevrolet Traverse when “he turned left onto Taylor Street, struck the median, then hit an unoccupied parked Buick Regal before crashing into the front of Linda’s Pizza,” according to the release.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle is seen. (Felix Sarver)

Linda’s Pizza is located on the corner of Raynor and Taylor.

No injuries were reported. But the pizzeria building “sustained extensive damage” and was examined by a city building inspector, according to the release.

“Officers determined that Lirot’s driver’s license was revoked, and he did not have proof of insurance,“ according to the release. ”Officers observed signs of alcohol impairment from Lirot and learned he had allegedly consumed prescription medication prior to driving. He completed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident."

Police said Lirot was charged and cited with aggravated DUI, DUI-Drugs, DUI – Combination of Alcohol and Drugs, driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

While at the police station, Lirot reported “a medical issue” and was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, according to the release.

After being released from the hospital, Lirot was released from police custody with a notice to appear in court, according to the release.